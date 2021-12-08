Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anna Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Tan, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in West Covina, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital and Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Tan works at
Locations
-
1
Citrus Valley Health Partners / Emanate Health1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 200, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tan?
Very Godd dr
About Dr. Anna Tan, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1154741858
Education & Certifications
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tan works at
Dr. Tan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.