Dr. Szafran-Swietlik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Silesia, Med Fac In Katowice and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Diabetes Care Center2531 Landmark Dr Ste 104, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 450-1349Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
She is a great doctor She spent time with me, asked me lots of questions and she made me feel positive about my diabetes and that I can get it under control She motivated me and I can't wait for my 3 month followup, so I can have my A1c down and my weight It helps a patient when your doctor encourages you and you leave positive I highly recommend her
About Dr. Anna Szafran-Swietlik, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Med Univ Of Silesia, Med Fac In Katowice
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
