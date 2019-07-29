See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Anna Strokina, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Strokina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stavropol State Med Academy Stavropol Russia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Strokina works at A&M ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A&m Advanced Medical Care PC
    1819 E 13th St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 975-2710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Limb Pain
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Limb Pain
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain

Limb Pain
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
High Cholesterol
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Anna Strokina, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Georgian and Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1760452726
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ny Metodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Stavropol State Med Academy Stavropol Russia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Strokina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strokina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Strokina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strokina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strokina works at A&M ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Strokina’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Strokina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strokina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strokina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strokina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

