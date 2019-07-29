Overview

Dr. Anna Strokina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stavropol State Med Academy Stavropol Russia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Strokina works at A&M ADVANCED MEDICAL CARE PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.