Dr. Anna Strokina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strokina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Strokina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Strokina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Stavropol State Med Academy Stavropol Russia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Strokina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
A&m Advanced Medical Care PC1819 E 13th St Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 975-2710
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strokina?
Professional.Very good Doctor!
About Dr. Anna Strokina, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Georgian and Russian
- 1760452726
Education & Certifications
- Ny Metodist Hospital
- Stavropol State Med Academy Stavropol Russia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strokina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strokina accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strokina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strokina works at
Dr. Strokina speaks Georgian and Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Strokina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strokina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strokina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strokina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.