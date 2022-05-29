Dr. Anna Strohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Strohl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Strohl, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Locations
Prentice Women's Hospital-Northwestern Memorial250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Strohl is one of the best doctors I have seen. She is caring, a good listener and an amazing surgeon. I was diagnosed with colo-rectal cancer and then cervical. Once diagnosed by my regular gynecologist, my colo-rectal surgeon who I trusted highly recommended that I see her in the gynecology oncology department. At the time she was with Northwestern Hospital in Chicago which is a well renowned hospital. I will forever be grateful for the amazing care she and her staff provided.
About Dr. Anna Strohl, MD
- Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1497042147
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology
