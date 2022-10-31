Overview

Dr. Anna Soendker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with University of Kansas Medical Center



Dr. Soendker works at MCR Health in Lakewood Ranch, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Independence, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.