Dr. Anna Sobolewski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Sobolewski works at Prima Healthcare in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.