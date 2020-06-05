Dr. Anna Sobolewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobolewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Sobolewski, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Sobolewski, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Sobolewski works at
Locations
Prima Healthcare3300 Mercy Health Blvd Ste 1140, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 924-8535
Prima Healthcare4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 102, Blue Ash, OH 45236 Directions (513) 924-8535
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Sobolewski so much I remembered her for years after my first surgery and specifically requested her the second time I needed it. She performed surgery on my right breast in 2013 when I had a tumor. When another tumor showed up in 2019 in the other breast, I requested her. She has a wonderful personality and is open to discussing questions you have (like "why-the-heck-am-I-growing-so-many-tumors-so-young?"). I never once felt rushed. The only discomfort I ever felt was in trying to pronounce her surname (ha). She also makes a point to spend time with you on the day of surgery answering any last minute questions and meeting the family you have with you. My husband was so impressed by her disposition he commented he wished she could be every doctor. Dr. Sobolewski is awesome and you couldn't find a better surgeon.
About Dr. Anna Sobolewski, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1649245325
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
