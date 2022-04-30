Dr. Anna Knight Silenzi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight Silenzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Knight Silenzi, DO
Overview
Dr. Anna Knight Silenzi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Locations
Drs Fullin Manda Kreager & Abbo LLC6308 8th Ave Ste 3060, Kenosha, WI 53143 Directions (262) 656-3650
- 2 9555 76th St Ste 2630, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 656-3650
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was great! Very timely and personable. Fantastic Dr. So glad I was introduced to her. Explains everything and doesn’t rush. Makes sure you understand the procedure. She is definitely a keeper.
About Dr. Anna Knight Silenzi, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Knight Silenzi has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight Silenzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight Silenzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight Silenzi.
