Dr. Shostak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Shostak, MD
Dr. Anna Shostak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Moysik Medical PC2753 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 372-2739Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ohel Childrens Home and Family Services Inc.1268 E 14th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 382-0045
Dr. Shostak is extremely professional and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447275730
- CRIMEA MEDICAL INSTITUTE
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shostak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shostak.
