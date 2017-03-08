Overview

Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Shoshilos works at Spring Ob/Gyn PC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.