Dr. Shoshilos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO
Overview
Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Shoshilos works at
Locations
Rlscc LLC222 Cedar Ln Ste 303, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 871-4040
Michael Leibman MD420 Grand Ave Ste 202, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and kindhearted Dr I've ever seen. She will make sure you are well taken care of.
About Dr. Anna Shoshilos, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Greek
NPI: 1427025980
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shoshilos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shoshilos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shoshilos has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shoshilos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shoshilos speaks Arabic and Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shoshilos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shoshilos.
