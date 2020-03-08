Dr. Anna Shope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Shope, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Shope, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Women's Health Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Uw Medicine Shoreline Clinic1355 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shope was my 3rd opinion about my medical condition. I went in feeling very confused and scared after receiving conflicting opinions from other gynecologists. She took the time to fully explain my condition and my options for moving forward in a way that I could understand. She even printed out studies for me to look at so I could see the percentage of risk for each option. She empowered me to make the decision that was right for me by giving me access to the knowledge I needed. She is friendly, efficient, and kind.
About Dr. Anna Shope, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1063611374
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON

