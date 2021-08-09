Overview

Dr. Anna Serur, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Serur works at Anna Serur, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance and Excision of Rectal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.