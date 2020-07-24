See All Dermatologists in Manchester, NH
Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anna Ryan, MD is a Dermatologist in Manchester, NH. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical School

Dr. Ryan works at Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH in Manchester, NH with other offices in Wolfeboro, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Manchester, NH
    87 McGregor St Ste 2100, Manchester, NH 03102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 626-7546
    Adult & Pediatric Dermatology, PC - Wolfeboro, NH
    609 S Main St, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 569-3376

Hospital Affiliations
  • Catholic Medical Center
  • Emerson Hospital
  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 24, 2020
    I have to say before seeing her I read these reviews and almost canceled. I kept my appointment and I am very happy I did. She was very helpful and went above and beyond for me. My appointment was for one spot on my foot. She checked me all over and found some other spots in question. I had a laundry list of issues and she dealt with each one very professionally and never made me feel like I was being rushed. She explained everything in great detail. My experience was top notch! I couldn’t be more thankful.
    Kelli S. — Jul 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anna Ryan, MD
    About Dr. Anna Ryan, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780678649
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Rochester/Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dartmouth/Hitchcock Med Ctr
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School

    Dr. Anna Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

