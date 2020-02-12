See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM

Podiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Sanchez works at San Antonio Kidney in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Kidney Disease Center Physicians
    102 Palo Alto Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 872-3668
  2. 2
    919 SW Military Dr Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 872-3668
  3. 3
    Wound Care and Limb Salvage Specialty Group
    1901 Babcock Rd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 705-5030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Status Epilepticus Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2020
    Dr Sanchez is an amazing Podiatrist, the best we have been too. After experiencing serious infections on his toe and being told his toe would need to be amputated, my husband went to Dr Sanchez and is being treated successfully and his toe has been saved. A complete and caring doctor. Well worth any wait time we have had in her office.
    Winford — Feb 12, 2020
    About Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881780468
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Sanchez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at San Antonio Kidney in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

