See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Midland, TX
Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Rosinska works at Body Focus in Midland, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Vikram Vadyala, MD
Dr. Vikram Vadyala, MD
10 (6)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Body Focus
    3316 ANDREWS HWY, Midland, TX 79703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 688-1900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Cholesterol Screening
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Cholesterol Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rosinska?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosinska to family and friends

Dr. Rosinska's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rosinska

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD.

About Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Polish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1245316553
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosinska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rosinska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rosinska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosinska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosinska.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosinska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosinska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Anna Rosinska, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.