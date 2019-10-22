See All Pediatricians in Burlington, MA
Dr. Anna Rosenquist, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Anna Rosenquist, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Rosenquist works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Oct 22, 2019
    Dr. Rosenquist has been our pediatrician for more than 10 years. She is kind, compassionate, and has always kept my girls interest at heart. She has been incredible as they have aged, making sure they are aware of self-care as they age, and are aware of risky behaviors. They trust her, and we can't imagine having better care.
    About Dr. Anna Rosenquist, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922134758
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
