Dr. Anna Rhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Rhee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Mount Sinai Doctors50 W 77TH ST, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Roosevelt Hospital Doctors Offices780 8th Ave Ste 303, New York, NY 10036 Directions
- 3 1000 10th Ave Fl 12A, New York, NY 10019 Directions
- 4 2 W 86th St Apt 3A, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rhee was my OBGYN - although she was not physically present for my labor and delivery. I’m thankful for her care and guidance throughout the 9 months. She is a very direct person who cuts straight to the point. She kept me in check when it came to my health and weight gain. Thanks to her I felt the structure I needed to have the healthy and happy pregnancy I did. She was very helpful and knew what she was talking about. If you prefer to have things sugar coated -she’s not the right fit for you. She will be my go to for my future pregnancies.
About Dr. Anna Rhee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1366443798
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Hosp
- St Vincents Hosp
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Wound Repair and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rhee speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.