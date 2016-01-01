See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Anna Renkiewicz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Renkiewicz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Renkiewicz works at Center for Comprehensive Health-9th Fl in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

    Center for Comprehensive Health-9th Fl
    1900 2nd Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 360-7893

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Renkiewicz, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1770888778
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Renkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Renkiewicz works at Center for Comprehensive Health-9th Fl in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Renkiewicz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Renkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Renkiewicz.

