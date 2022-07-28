Overview

Dr. Anna Kapsalis-Rambalakos, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Kapsalis-Rambalakos works at Optimum Care Family Medicine in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.