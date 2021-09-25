Dr. Anna Pou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Pou, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Pou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
St. Tammany Cancer Center, A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center900 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed by my visit with Dr. Pou. She explained my condition, and showed me my films of where my problem was located. I did not feel rushed, and I found Dr Pou very relaxing to speak with. I would recommend Dr Pou to anyone that needs an E.N.T. physician.
About Dr. Anna Pou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pou accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pou has seen patients for Tonsillitis and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.