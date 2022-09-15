Dr. Podolanczuk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine425 E 61st St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Podolanczuk is so caring, and compassionate towards her patients. She is very knowledgeable, responsive. Replies back to Any questions or concerns. Listens very carefully and answers so thoroughly. Makes my mom feel more positive and stronger.
About Dr. Anna Podolanczuk, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
