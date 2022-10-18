Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Anna Petropoulos, M.D.80 Lindall St Ste 2, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (617) 389-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Addison Gilbert Hospital
- Beverly Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can not speak highly enough about Dr. Petropoulos and her staff. I have been searching for a skilled doctor to administer botulinum and fillers. Someone who takes their time studying each person’s face and then making a plan based on the individual. Dr. Petropoulos is it. I look very natural. Dr. Petropoulos injects botulinum in areas I never heard of before. A little above the lip, gives you a lip lift. An injection In your neck bands helps relax the muscle that pull our face down as we age. She has lots of other little tricks that other plastic surgeon offices had never offered. Dr. Petropoulos is an artist. I recently decided to do a non surgical neck tightening …which is more invasive then botulinum or fillers. Dr. Petropoulos took her time explaining everything and answering any questions or concerns I had before, during and after the procedure. I’m so happy I decided to go through with it. It is obvious Dr. Petropoulos and her staff care about their patients.
About Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, French, German and Greek
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Mass Gen Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
