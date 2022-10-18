See All Plastic Surgeons in Danvers, MA
Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin and is affiliated with Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beverly Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.

Dr. Petropoulos works at Anna Petropoulos, M.D. in Danvers, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anna Petropoulos, M.D.
    80 Lindall St Ste 2, Danvers, MA 01923 (617) 389-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Addison Gilbert Hospital
  • Beverly Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I can not speak highly enough about Dr. Petropoulos and her staff. I have been searching for a skilled doctor to administer botulinum and fillers. Someone who takes their time studying each person's face and then making a plan based on the individual. Dr. Petropoulos is it. I look very natural. Dr. Petropoulos injects botulinum in areas I never heard of before. A little above the lip, gives you a lip lift. An injection In your neck bands helps relax the muscle that pull our face down as we age. She has lots of other little tricks that other plastic surgeon offices had never offered. Dr. Petropoulos is an artist. I recently decided to do a non surgical neck tightening …which is more invasive then botulinum or fillers. Dr. Petropoulos took her time explaining everything and answering any questions or concerns I had before, during and after the procedure. I'm so happy I decided to go through with it. It is obvious Dr. Petropoulos and her staff care about their patients.
    AdriennS — Oct 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD
    About Dr. Anna Petropoulos, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French, German and Greek
    • 1083606016
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Mass Gen Hospital
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Johann-Wolfgang-Goethe-Universitaet Frankfurt, Fachbereich Humanmedizin
    • Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
