Dr. Anna Pavlides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Pavlides, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Pavlides and Benson OB/GYN2 Teleport Dr Ste 207, Staten Island, NY 10311 Directions (718) 273-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pavlides is amazing. She really listens to you and makes sure to provide the best care possible.
About Dr. Anna Pavlides, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1508805904
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
