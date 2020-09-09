Overview

Dr. Anna Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Park works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.