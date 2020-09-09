Dr. Anna Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Park, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Dupage Eye Surgery Center2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Naperville604 Raymond Dr, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 717-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park is always professional, knowledgeable and takes the time to explain my eye conditions to me. On top of that she has such a kind and sweet personality. Treated a damaged cornea 15 years ago and I continue to follow up with her for all my eye care. Looking forward to cataract surgery.
About Dr. Anna Park, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1295724144
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.