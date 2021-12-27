Overview

Dr. Anna Pacis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Pacis works at CR Medical Group in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.