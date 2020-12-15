Dr. Anna Orchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Orchard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Orchard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Kiev Med U and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and St. Mark's Hospital.
Locations
Murray Pediatrics164 E 5900 S Ste A112, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 438-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Dr. Orchard treats problems with a well rounded approach. That means natural remedies, lifestyle changes as well as prescription medications if needed. She has years of experience and I trust her to give my children the best care possible. We taken our children to her for 12+ years.
About Dr. Anna Orchard, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Russian and Spanish
- 1730172651
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Kiev Med U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orchard speaks French, Russian and Spanish.
