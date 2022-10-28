See All General Dentists in Waterville, ME
Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD

Dentistry
5 (501)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waterville, ME. 

Dr. O'Keefe works at John P. Poirier, DMD, PA in Waterville, ME. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Waterville Office
    325D Kennedy Memorial Dr Ste 5, Waterville, ME 04901
(207) 254-8067

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
DIAGNOdent® Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 501 ratings
Patient Ratings (501)
5 Star
(480)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 28, 2022
Everything about the staff, from the front desk to the dentist is wonderful. Dr. O’keefe is incredible Attention to detail, professional, and certainly explains everything. So lucky to have her care for my husband and I. Today, had a cleaning by the hygienist, Lilianna. She was wonderful, best cleaning ever
Larry and Pam DeAngelis — Oct 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD
About Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558655597
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna O'Keefe, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. O'Keefe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. O'Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. O'Keefe works at John P. Poirier, DMD, PA in Waterville, ME. View the full address on Dr. O'Keefe’s profile.

501 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Keefe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

