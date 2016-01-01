See All Pediatricians in New York, NY
Dr. Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from N Copernicus Acad Med.

Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn works at Maimonides Division of Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Urological Specialist PC
    160 E 32nd St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-9464
  3. 3
    Hematology Associates
    5 E 98th St Fl 10, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-6500

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477522621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U MD Med System Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • N Copernicus Acad Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn works at Maimonides Division of Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

