Dr. Anna Nikachina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Nikachina, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Nikachina works at
Locations
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1801 Orange Tree Ln Ste 200, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600
Arrowhead Orthopaedics8805 Haven Ave Ste 200, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 912-1750Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arrowhead Orthopaedics3889 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Visited for 3 months follow up. Had new pain in my neck, arm and hand. She fixed it immediately with no new appointment required. Day after no pain. Love ?? ?? you Dr Anna. I recommend her to anyone with orthopedic pain. She's my miracle sent from GOD.
About Dr. Anna Nikachina, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- Montefiore Albert Einstein Coll Med
- NOVOSIBIRSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
