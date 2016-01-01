Dr. Anna Moscicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moscicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Moscicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Moscicki, MD is a Pediatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Adolescent Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Locations
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 878-3315
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anna Moscicki, MD
- Pediatric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154351674
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
- Adolescent Medicine and Pediatrics
