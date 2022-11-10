Dr. Morenkova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Morenkova, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Morenkova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Morenkova works at
Locations
-
1
Gottschalk Medical Plaza - Dermatology1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (714) 456-7720
-
2
Limited To Official State Duties Only200 S Manchester Ave Ste 206, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-2356
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morenkova?
Everything worked smoothly. Dr Morenkova is an excellent doctor and good human being
About Dr. Anna Morenkova, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1710204466
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morenkova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morenkova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morenkova works at
Dr. Morenkova has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morenkova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Morenkova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morenkova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morenkova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morenkova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.