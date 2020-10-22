Dr. Anna Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Dr. Anna B. Miller Eye Care Center2639 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 881-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Miller! I have a serious eye condition, and I feel like I am in good hands. The office and staff are excellent also.
About Dr. Anna Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1700869583
Education & Certifications
- FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
