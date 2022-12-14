Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meneely is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Baptist Health Hardin.
Dr. Meneely works at
Locations
-
1
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors28078 Baxter Rd Ste 530, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 383-2254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors15775 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 240, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-8844
-
3
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors44605 Avenida de Missiones Ste 203, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (951) 383-2254
-
4
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors341 Magnolia Ave Ste 207, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 734-9930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
5
United Podiatry United Medical Doctors1525 Superior Ave Ste 212, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (951) 383-2254
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Her medical group has their own surgery centers just for their surgeons so it’s very private and all of the staff is able to be attentive to you, when you are having your surgery. It’s not hectic or loud. It’s a very calming environment which is perfect for a patient who has a lot of anxiety before surgery. Dr. Meneely is a very calming doctor herself and is also a great fit for patients who are nervous about having surgery.
About Dr. Anna Meneely, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1629590013
Education & Certifications
- BAKO DERMATOPATHOLOGY FELLOWSHIP
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center Of Chicago
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
