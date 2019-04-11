Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendenhall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They completed their residency with UC San Deigo Med Ctr
Dr. Mendenhall works at
Locations
Champaign Dental Group499 N El Camino Real Ste B100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-4511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendenhall has been a wonderful doctor to my two children. I have a daughter that is a teenager and she has already treated my daughter with dignity and respect. Dr. Mendenhall caught a medical condition with each of my children that required extensive therapy and medical attention. She made sure we had referrals quickly and worked with insurance to get us treatment quickly. I am very grateful for her hard work, professionalism, and kindness.
About Dr. Anna Mendenhall, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1639140650
Education & Certifications
- UC San Deigo Med Ctr
- UC San Deigo Med Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendenhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendenhall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendenhall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendenhall works at
Dr. Mendenhall speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendenhall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendenhall.
