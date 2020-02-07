Dr. Anna Marino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Marino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Marino, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Endocrinology3084 Lakecrest Cir Ste 100, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 639-1210
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marino is very knowledgeable, courteous and easy to talk with. She is very attentive and answers all our questions. When I started seeing her my A1C was 8.6, I took the meds she prescribed and did what she told me to, now my A1C is 5.7. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Anna Marino, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1124217260
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
