Overview

Dr. Anna Marino, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.



Dr. Marino works at Baptist Health Deaconess Medical Group in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.