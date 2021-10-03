Dr. Marcinow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Group Health - TriHealth Physician Partner379 Dixmyth Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 246-7000Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Butler County Medical Center3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 893-8109
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Marcinow for swelling in my mouth. She was able to find a cyst on the back of my tongue. This was not the cause of the swelling but she did do blood work. She found I was deficient in folic acid. This honestly probably saved my life. Been suffering since February with symptoms. I had gone to an allergist first since I had allergies. I thought this was a reaction. Wish I went to her sooner. Also tested me to see if I have an autoimmune disease. I tested positive for one and was referred to a rhumologist. She is very detailed in finding a cause.
About Dr. Anna Marcinow, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1265768253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcinow accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcinow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcinow has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcinow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcinow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcinow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcinow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcinow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.