Dr. Marandici has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anna Marandici, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Marandici, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Royal Oak, MI.
Dr. Marandici works at
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-8794MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Marindici is a very skilled and compasionate Doctor. I always feel that I get the time and attention that I need to understand everything. Highly recommend
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1972703635
Dr. Marandici accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marandici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marandici works at
Dr. Marandici has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Endocarditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marandici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marandici speaks Romanian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Marandici. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marandici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marandici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marandici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.