Dr. Anna Mackender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Mackender, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Mackender, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Mackender works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Clinical Services1761 S Naperville Rd Ste 200, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 260-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackender?
She truly cares about my daughter’s health. During the pandemic she went out of her way to care for her. She listens well and makes us feel heard. I love that she works with her patients to come up with a plan that we are comfortable with rather than just prescribing what she wants. New office staff is great, they call back right away if we have questions for the doctor. Very nice.
About Dr. Anna Mackender, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1285862284
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mackender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mackender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackender works at
Dr. Mackender speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.