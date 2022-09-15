Dr. Anna Longacre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longacre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Longacre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Longacre, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Hsc SUNY Brooklyn and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates LLC488 Kennesaw Ave NW Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-3075
Georgia Urology PA4450 Calibre Xing NW Ste 1200, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 427-3075
Cartersville100 Market Place Blvd Ste 307, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 427-3075
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor in her field! Attention to detail and great bedside manner!
About Dr. Anna Longacre, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hsc SUNY Brooklyn
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Gastroenterology
