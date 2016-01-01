Overview

Dr. Anna Lizama Clark, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.



Dr. Lizama Clark works at FLORIDA SPORTS AND FAMILY HEALTH CENTER in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.