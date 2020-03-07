Overview

Dr. Anna Liu, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Habra, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Friends Of Family Health Center in La Habra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.