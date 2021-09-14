See All Oncologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Anna Litvak, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Litvak works at Saint Barnabas Cancer Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Saint Barnabas Cancer Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5883

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Screenings
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 14, 2021
Patient, thorough, understanding, knowledgeable,
— Sep 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Anna Litvak, MD
About Dr. Anna Litvak, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  • 14 years of experience
  • English, Russian
  • 1326319302
Education & Certifications

  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Johns Hopkins Hospital|Johns Hopkins Hospital (Maryland)
  • JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
  • Baylor College Of Medicine
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Litvak works at Saint Barnabas Cancer Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Litvak’s profile.

Dr. Litvak has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litvak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litvak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

