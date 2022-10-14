Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litvak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Litvak, MD
Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Essex Neurological Associates PC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-8010
Salem Hospital81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 354-4497
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr.Anna Litvak is one of the best doctors we had ever met. Dr. Litvak is very professional and knowledgeable, she listens to patient very carefully and her recommendations are extremely valuable We strongly recommend Dr. Litvak
About Dr. Anna Litvak, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1093784688
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Litvak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litvak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litvak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litvak has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litvak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litvak speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Litvak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litvak.
