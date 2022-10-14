Overview

Dr. Anna Litvak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Litvak works at Essex Neurological Associates in Peabody, MA with other offices in Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.