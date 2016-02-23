Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leskiv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD
Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Charles Hospital.
John T. Mather Memorial Hospital75 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 621-4094
Mather Neurology70 N Country Rd Ste 302, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 621-4094
- Mather Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very competent, patient, pleasant, compassionate, and effective neurologist.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Polish, Russian and Ukrainian
- TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Neurology
Dr. Leskiv has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leskiv accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leskiv has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leskiv has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leskiv on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leskiv speaks Polish, Russian and Ukrainian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Leskiv. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leskiv.
