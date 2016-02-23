Overview

Dr. Anna Leskiv, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Leskiv works at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.