Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook Med School and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Anna Lerner Angeles M.D. PC2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 300, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 670-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Kind, caring, knowledgeable.
About Dr. Anna Lernerangeles, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801968029
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Brown Univ Rhode Is Hosp
- Stony Brook Med School
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
