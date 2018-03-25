Dr. Anna Lembke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lembke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Lembke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anna Lembke, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Lembke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stanford Psychiatry Residency401 Quarry Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 498-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lembke?
The best doctor ever!
About Dr. Anna Lembke, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1376670513
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lembke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lembke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lembke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lembke works at
Dr. Lembke has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Nondependent Opioid Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lembke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lembke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lembke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lembke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lembke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.