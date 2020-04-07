Overview

Dr. Anna Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE OF SHANGHAI and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at LBS Nutrition LLC in East Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

