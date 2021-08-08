Dr. Anna Kuta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kuta, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Kuta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Advanced Pediatrics Childrens Health Associates Sc907 N Elm St Ste 204, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 627-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kuta and Mary are both amazing. We have been so happy with their care the last 8 years. They are kind, easy to talk to, patient, have always given us all the time we needed, and don't hesitate to refer out when needed. In terms of emergencies or after hours, I've never had trouble reaching them or had to wait for an appointment, they are extremely accommodating and helpful.
About Dr. Anna Kuta, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuta.
