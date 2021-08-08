See All Pediatricians in Hinsdale, IL
Pediatrics
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Anna Kuta, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kuta works at Advanced Pediatrics Childrens Health Associates Sc in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Pediatrics Childrens Health Associates Sc
    907 N Elm St Ste 204, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 627-9797

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr. Kuta and Mary are both amazing. We have been so happy with their care the last 8 years. They are kind, easy to talk to, patient, have always given us all the time we needed, and don't hesitate to refer out when needed. In terms of emergencies or after hours, I've never had trouble reaching them or had to wait for an appointment, they are extremely accommodating and helpful.
    Jessica — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Anna Kuta, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841403417
    Medical Education
    • JAGIELLONSKI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
