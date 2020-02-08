See All Podiatric Surgeons in Schenectady, NY
Podiatric Surgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anna Kupriyeva, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.

Dr. Kupriyeva works at Albany Family Foot and And Ankle Services, PC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Albany, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Niskayuna office
    2310 Nott St E Ste 3, Schenectady, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 393-7441
  2. 2
    Colonie Office
    1692 Central Ave, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 869-5799

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Hospital
  • Saint Peter's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Flatulence Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Kupriyeva treats conditions of the feet that other practitioners disregard or deem untreatable. She is skilled, gentle, respectful. I am thankful to have found her
    Cheryl — Feb 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Anna Kupriyeva, DPM
    About Dr. Anna Kupriyeva, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275776981
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Hospital Queens
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

