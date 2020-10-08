See All Otolaryngologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Anna Kundel, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anna Kundel, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kundel works at VMG Endocrine Surgery in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VMG Endocrine Surgery
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 108, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 389-1285

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease

Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Oct 08, 2020
    Incredible team and highly recommended. Dr. Kundel is superb.
    — Oct 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anna Kundel, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1528325776
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic
    • New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Brandeis
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Kundel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kundel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kundel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kundel works at VMG Endocrine Surgery in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kundel’s profile.

    Dr. Kundel has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kundel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kundel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

