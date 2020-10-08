Dr. Anna Kundel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kundel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kundel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anna Kundel, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Valley Hospital.
VMG Endocrine Surgery1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 108, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 389-1285
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Incredible team and highly recommended. Dr. Kundel is superb.
About Dr. Anna Kundel, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1528325776
- Mayo Clinic
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Brandeis
- General Surgery
Dr. Kundel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundel has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant, Thyroid Cancer and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kundel speaks Russian and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kundel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kundel.
