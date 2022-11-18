See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Anna Krigel, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anna Krigel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Krigel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr. Krigel took the time to understand my family and personal history, and performed a colonoscopy for me. I trust her expertise and patience.
    Joe — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Anna Krigel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629311790
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anna Krigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krigel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krigel works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Krigel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krigel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krigel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

