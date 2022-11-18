Dr. Anna Krigel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krigel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Krigel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anna Krigel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown, 51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Krigel took the time to understand my family and personal history, and performed a colonoscopy for me. I trust her expertise and patience.
About Dr. Anna Krigel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krigel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krigel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krigel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Krigel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krigel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krigel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krigel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.